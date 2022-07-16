Letter: Congress must take action to stop this bloody carnage

How much more carnage should our country be subjected to? With one mass killing after another, it’s about time that Congress passes more aggressive gun laws. Starting with eliminating the killing machines that belong in war zones. Get them all off the retail shelves, out of the hands of owners and where ever and send them to Ukraine to win their war.

When will the American people realize their gun privilege does not apply to the AR-15, etc. When the Second Amendment was put in place many years ago, it was not meant for automatic machines. Therefore, we are not trying to take away your guns.

Politicians need to forgo the National Rifle Association’s campaign contributions and do the right thing for humanity and their country, not just lip service. Remember the quote “for the people, by the people, and of the people.” Unfortunately, my adopted country for many years is bleeding and we need help. Maybe we should take notes from foreign countries.

Dolores Stefanacci

West Seneca