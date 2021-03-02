Letter: Congress must support method to charge polluters

A Feb. 9 My View column, about America’s habit of replacing, rather than repairing, broken appliances, illustrated provocatively several points made in Packard’s 1960 bestseller, “Waste Makers,” including how our consumerism sacrifices prudence and responsibility in favor of economic “prosperity” as measured by gross domestic product.

Yet, our “buying new rather than sticking with old” habit exerts another, more troubling, adverse effect: serious environmental damage. Our increasing population and rising affluence are now using what 1.8 Earths can provide. This trend cannot continue; either we improve our impacts, or civilization collapses.

That habit arises from a so-called “market failure,” in which individuals needn’t pay for negative externalities of their economic activity. For instance, if I buy a plastic bottle, I’m not obligated to compensate society for the pollution caused by manufacturing the bottle.

Our most serious market failure is the changing chemical composition of our atmosphere due to burning fossil fuels. When I flip on a light using electricity generated from coal, for example, I don’t pay for the harms caused by my carbon dioxide emissions.