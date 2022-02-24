Letter: Congress must support Growing Climate Solutions

Farmers and forest landowners have much to offer in caring for our common home. The Growing Climate Solutions Act of 2021 (GCSA), H.R. 2820, provides a framework for partnering with them in addressing climate change. It reflects an integral ecology that does justice to the land and the people who depend on it.

This bipartisan act passed the U.S. Senate on June 24 and is awaiting a vote in the House. It would give Western New York’s farmers and woodlands owners a chance for compensation for their efforts – such as growing cover crops – to sequester carbon. It creates a certification program at the USDA to help overcome technical entry barriers for farmer and forest landowner participation in carbon credit markets. While agriculture is a sizable contributor to U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, it can benefit the climate immensely, when more landowners sink significant carbon in the soil. This is good not only for the climate, but also for increasing soil health, making farms and woodlands more resilient to significant weather events like drought, excessive rainfall and excessive heat.