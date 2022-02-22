 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Congress must restrict gun sales across the nation
A recent article in The Buffalo News reported that the rate of children dying by gunfire in the United States increased by 50% from 2019 to 2020, and even higher in 2021.

School shootings have become so common that they aren’t even reported, unless it’s a mass shooting. Time after time, bills are introduced in Congress to restrict gun sales nationally, always defeated. The misinterpretation of the Second Amendment has become a national tragedy. It was written at a time when there were no armed forces, or even police forces, and certainly no high-powered weapons. Even in colonial times there were restrictions.

The politicians that reject these bills must have children or grandchildren. How do they explain their votes when these children are afraid to go to school after experiencing active shooting drills? Would they vote the same way if there was a shooting in their child or grandchild’s school?

It seems to me it all comes down to money. Political contributions have become more important than lives. What will it take to get our Congress people to say no to money and yes to lives?

Judy Capodicasa

Buffalo

