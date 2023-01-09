Letter: Congress must provide meals for schoolchildren

Recently media outlets reported that Congress had approved nearly $50 billion in new aid to the Ukraine to support their efforts to defeat Russia’s unprovoked invasion of their nation. This financial support consists mostly of equipment that will be used on the battlefield but also humanitarian and financial aid. This is an important commitment by our nation if Ukraine is going to be successful in their fight to defeat Russia.

At the same time, Congress was unable to pass legislation that would continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to students in elementary, middle and high school. Universal meal legislation was enacted during the 2020 pandemic and expired in the summer of 2022.

Once school started this fall, universal free meals were removed from the student’s plate. This is regrettable as feeding students a nutritional and decent meal is critically important to their physical and mental health. Often school provided meals are the only meals an impoverished student may receive each day.

The media has reported that a simple U.S.-made missile sent to the Ukraine can cost several million dollars. A school breakfast or lunch for a single student costs less than $5. Certainly, a nation that seeks to be a leader in providing military aid overseas should be equally capable of providing free healthy meals to all children, especially those who are facing food insecurity and other related issues at home and in the community.

Mike Taheri

Williamsville