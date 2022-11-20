Letter: Congress must permanently expand the Child Tax Credit

We say children are the future. But if we don’t have the support that is required for our youth to thrive, any plans for what lies ahead look bleak. And the data speaks for itself.

There are over 60,000 children under the age of 18 in Buffalo. More than half are living below the poverty line. Our kids are going to school hungry and coming back to an uncertain home environment. Imagine trying to focus on the teacher when your stomach is empty and you have no idea if the power is on at home.

We have the chance to right this wrong, with an expanded Child Tax Credit. In 2021, we witnessed its true greatness when Congress made it fully refundable, raised the maximum amount and issued it in month-ly increments rather than one lump sum. This change alone impacted 3,513,000 children in New York State and decreased national childhood poverty by 46%, according to the U.S. Census.

And while some believe that issuing a monthly CTC will make people quit their jobs, in actuality, a study from Washington University in St. Louis has shown that it helped people maintain employment because they could finally afford child care.

In addition, I want to thank Rep. Brian Higgins for his support of the Child Tax Credit in the past and I request that he support implementing a permanent expansion and urge his colleagues in Congress to do the same. His future involvement could help thousands of Buffalonians.

Sarah Bargnesi

Buffalo