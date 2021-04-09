 Skip to main content
Letter: Congress must pass bills expanding the right to vote
Fraud exists big time in the United States. Not the “voter fraud” heralded throughout and after the 2020 elections. Not the “voter fraud” proven by 60 court judgments, to be nonexistent, and not the screaming “steal” that nearly caused an Insurrection. But it, truly, sadly, exists now, as Republican state legislatures in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and soon others will produce voter suppression laws that act to prevent voting GOP removal from office and keep their seats in perpetuity.

Democrats, Independents, and Republicans of good conscience, along with a majority of American voters, pray that Congress will do the right thing, and save our democracy. It is imperative that Congress passes, HR-1, HR-4 and S-1 which reinforce our Constitution to provide each and every American citizen, the right to vote.

Leonard Gross

East Amherst

