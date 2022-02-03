Letter: Congress must make cancer funding a top budget priority

Congress has yet to pass its FY 2022 budget and is unlikely to meet its own self-imposed deadline for next month. This means federal agencies, like the National Institutes of Health and National Cancer Institute are left guessing at what kind of funding they can expect to conduct their life-saving biomedical work. Without a budget NIH can’t start any new initiatives, it can’t award any new grants and it can’t confidently carry out essential clinical trials. These delays can add up to a significant drag on critical research. Cancer deaths have declined dramatically since their peak in the early 1990s, but past progress doesn’t guarantee future success. We need to keep pace with medical inflation and increase investments in the work that will save more lives, develop new treatments, and find ways to prevent this horrible disease