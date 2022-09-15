Letter: Congress must expand an effective Child Tax Credit

Last year, the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) monthly payments put money back into the hands of American families, many in the Buffalo area, when they needed it most, monthly bill time, and allowed families to choose how best to use it. New data proves how well it worked.

The new 2021 U.S. Census Supplemental Poverty Measure report, released on Sept. 13, shows that the 2021 Child Tax Credit (CTC) reduced child poverty by 46%. In one year, the expanded CTC pushed the child poverty rate to the lowest level ever measured.

But 51 senators let the CTC expansion expire last December. This data shows they made a huge mistake.

After the election, some politicians in Congress will try to pass tax credits for large corporations. It would be outrageous for Congress to pass tax cuts for the wealthy without expanding the CTC for low-income families. I implore our members of Congress to expand the Child Tax Credit to all low-income families, with a monthly payment option, in any tax legislation this year and urge you to let Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, along with Reps. Brian Higgins and Chris Jacobs, to do the same.

Bruce Davidson

East Amherst