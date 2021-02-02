Letter: Confederate flag paraded through Capitol is an insult

For the last four years, the Confederate flag, a symbol of slavery and white supremacy has been a loathsome fixture of presidential rallies. Jan. 6, however, will be forever etched in our memory as the first time that it was ever paraded through the halls of the Capitol in an apparent coup attempt.

When the Civil War ended more than 150 years ago, in the name of national reconciliation, the defeated and their leaders were never punished or held accountable for their treason. In fact, most were pardoned and as a result, African Americans have suffered for generations. Think segregation, poll taxes, unfair vagrancy laws – the list goes on.

For the past four years, this former president encouraged and enabled white supremacists. Then, unable to accept defeat, he spread lies about voter fraud and roused a mob of deluded supporters to attempt an insurrection.

If there is one thing to be learned from the American Civil War, it is that traitorous rebels must be firmly put down. As the past 150 years have proved, genuine reconciliation is impossible if the culprits are not punished. This former president and those politicians who supported him must be held fully accountable. The members of the mob that attacked the Capitol Building, the heart of our democracy, should be arrested and tried.