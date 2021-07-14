Letter: Concert venue does not belong on Outer Harbor

The action taken by the Buffalo Common Council to approve the development of an 8,000 person concert venue in the Outer Harbor is a mistake depriving the citizens of Buffalo, and the much-desired visitors from outside the city, the chance to get maximum benefit of the Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park outdoor event area. Buffalo was indeed fortunate to be the beneficiary of Ralph Wilson’s long-time loyalty to the city, and the Common Council and the Erie County Harbor Development Corp. are stiff-arming that gift.

By the same action, the project given a go-ahead cuts down trees in a natural recreation area perfectly sited for walking, family outings and enjoying Buffalo’s waterfront, undisturbed by acres of parking and the accompaniments of a commercial development. To replace the existing warehouse with an amplification system, when it should be torn down and the grounds become part of an Olmsted-style vision – a park where all income groups can come and breathe fresh Lake air as part of the “lungs of the city.”

Let us change course. Integrate access to this park so that bicycles and pedestrians can cross Buffalo River, Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority keeps a route, and city dwellers, plus out-of-town visitors, can see and hear the Times Beach shore-birds, and the woodland-near-the-lake birds; breathe with the trees and learn about caring for our common home.