Letter: Concerns about baby formula safety are real

Marc Theissen's recent column (Washington Post Writers Group; published in the The Buffalo News, June 4) states that “big-government interference” and the administration of President Joe Biden is responsible for the past and current baby formula crisis." Herein, I present an opposing opinion.

Concerns regarding Abbott’s baby formula were described in a 34-page document that was submitted on Oct. 20, 2021 to the FDA by a former employee working in the Quality Assurance unit of the company. This document detailed the: (1) Falsification of records; (2) Releasing of untested infant formula; (3) Nondisclosure of microbial contaminants in an FDA audit; (4) Violations of cleaning practices; (5) Failure to take corrective measures; and (6) Errors in product-tracking labels.

The FDA inspected Abbott’s production facility from Jan. 31 to March 18, 2022, and they declared: “You did not establish a system of process controls covering all stages of processing that was designed to ensure that infant formula does not become adulterated due to the presence of microorganisms in the formula or in the processing environment."

FDA samples collected during this inspection confirmed the presence of Cronobacter sakazakii in different locations. The CDC notes that the infection of infants with this microbial pathogen can be deadly, and that this bacteria is often linked to powdered infant formula.

President Biden and the FDA have initiatives to mitigate formula supply challenges.

Further, Abbott has agreed to a proposed consent decree filed by the US Department of Justice to "...take specific measures designed to increase safety and ensure compliance with the FDA..." Abbott resumed production of baby formula on June 4, 2022.

John Pauly

Amherst