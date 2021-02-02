Letter: Concentrate on prosecuting rioters, and working together

President Biden and Democrats should follow Lincoln’s lead, and take a reconciliatory versus accountability approach in addressing the previous administration’s responsibility to the raid on the Capitol.

To blame one person for inciting a riot that law enforcement agencies had identified plans of violence by extremist group a week(s) before Jan. 6, is missing an opportunity to put the Union ahead of personal feelings.

If the Democrats move forward with impeachment, 74 million Americans will perceive it as another attack on their president. Pushing the nation further apart. What is needed now is honest and open dialogue and working together for change; especially in ensuring the integrity of our elections.

I would rather focus on prosecuting the criminals that attacked the Capitol, and see us all work together as a nation.

Dan Connors

Hamburg