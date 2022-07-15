Letter: Concealed carry laws fail to protect anyone

I have had a New York State pistol permit for 35 years. I carry a gun as a means to protect myself and my family and, by extension, anyone in close proximity, from harm. Each day there are cries for more stringent laws governing the ownership and use of any firearm in New York State. Not once has consideration been given to the thousands of honest, law-abiding citizens that have gone through the due process of application, background checks, licensing and ownership.

On every possible occasion, the rules are tightened and additional restrictions set forth. A multitude of restrictions (laws) are in place, how does further curtailing the rights of legal, law-abiding gun owners solve any problem when criminals do not adhere to the laws?

The latest political grandstand limits where I am allowed to carry a concealed weapon. I no longer have the ability to protect myself at public places where alcohol is served, in public parks, at outdoor spaces where special events are taking place, on mass transit or in any building that does not specifically have signage stating concealed carry is allowed. The list goes on and essentially limits me to home protection, a place where I do not carry a concealed weapon. I am permitted to carry a concealed firearm, just not in any place where it may save my life or the lives of others.

How many shootings have these laws prevented? How many of the evil people bent on killing have given any consideration to these laws? Schools, for example, are a gun-free zone, a place where harm can be done without fear of immediate reprisal. The latest laws open up a whole new level of protection for the mentally unstable intent on harm. Sadly, a mental health platform will not win any votes. Mental health is and will continue to be the issue, not the 35-year-old pistol concealed at my side.

Curt Taylor

Cheektowaga