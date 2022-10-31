Letter: Composting can greatly reduce food waste

A recent article in the Buffalo News highlighted the global drive to keep food waste out of landfills. When thrown out, food waste emits large quantities of methane and is one of the leading contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.

New rules and regulations are being contemplated to reduce and eliminate food waste from landfills and innovative ideas are being utilized to get more food to disadvantaged populations that otherwise would be thrown out.

An environmentally and climate friendly way to address the challenge of food waste is compost, which has long been a sustainable concept. It is already a popular application in other parts of the world, but just now starting to gain traction in the United States. The cost to divert food waste to composting facilities is no different than it is to ship to landfills, but the benefits far outweigh the cost.

For example, when you add quality compost to your garden, lawn, or other landscapes, it provides microbes and food that diversify and strengthen existing soil conditions which promotes healthier plant growth.

In Western New York, composting initiatives are taking off. For instance, Buffalo River Compost has diverted 18,500 tons of waste – both food and organic – from local landfills and turned it into 17,000 yards of compost since 2017 with more to come.

Compost manufacturing and its continued use is something both individuals and businesses can do to help reduce and regenerate the impact that is has on our environment for future generations to come.

Bobbie Thoman

Senior Sustainability Manager, NOCO

Tonawanda