Letter: Complaints about gas prices fall flat given frivolous spending

Per an article in The Buffalo News, people are stressed out over gas prices. I’m not trying to make light of a difficult adjustment for many drivers. I couldn’t help but notice both a teacher interviewed and an accompanying photo of a man pumping gas were driving a station wagon and a large SUV respectively. The piece goes on to mention gas prices easing by 15 cents a gallon over the past two weeks – a little break for the 4th of July weekend.
At that miniscule discount, a good sized 20 gallon tank fill up would save you three bucks. Even at what used to be “Dollar Stores,” you couldn’t purchase three items with that pittance.
Maybe I’m a little jaded, but I can’t help thinking the people grousing about the price of gas will rush into to convenience store after filling up and slide those dollars into scratch-off machines.
Robert Welker
West Seneca