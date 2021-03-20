Letter: Complainers harp on Sabres, and everything in between

How about those chronic complainers? How do they get up in the morning?

Now their aim is the Buffalo Sabres. What? We need to get a test? Make it, 10% fans only! Aah, they’re not worth watching now anyway. Let’s get an attorney and get us some satisfaction.

Reminder: It’s a pandemic. More than 538,000 people have died. Maybe your next complaint will be that no one in your family has been infected yet, so you get no sympathy.

The authorities are doing the best that they can. Can you do better?

I love quotations. Two have been especially on my mind lately. “You’re never too old to grow up” and “You’re only as happy as you make up your mind to be.”

Madeline Augustine

Orchard Park