Letter: Compensate veterans before we pay migrants

The Biden administration is considering paying reparations of $450,000 to migrants who were separated from their children at our southern border. Before they get carried away, they should first look a little closer to home.

Over the years, millions of military members, knowing they could be put in harm’s way and separated from their families, signed up to represent and defend the United States. Migrants are also fully aware of the hardships they can encounter on their journey to our border.

My husband joined the Niagara Falls Air National Guard unit, which was federally activated in 1967 and sent to Vietnam and Korea. He was separated from his 3- year-old daughter and 2-month-old son for a year.

When President Biden and his generous agencies get their reparations straightened out and decide to send $450K to American active duty troops and veterans who were and are separated from their children, they can get my current address from the IRS, where I send my taxes.

Rosanne McKee

Grand Island