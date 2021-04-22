Letter: Compassion is appropriate for judge’s public dilemma

Thanks to Lou Michel and Dan Herbeck for their humane article on Judge John Michalski (“Judge’s dangerous encounter with train astonishes those who know him” April 12), which left out only one word that also characterizes a properly well-regarded lawyer and judge: Kind. Having known him as a lawyer and Judge, I think he treats everyone with kindness and compassion.

We’ve known for decades that the legal profession has a remarkable rate of depression and suicide. A 2016 survey of more than 12,000 active judges and lawyers from 19 states found nearly four times the rate of reported past-year depression, and more. (P.R. Krill, R. Johnson, and L. Albert, “The Prevalence of Substance Use and Other Mental Health Concerns Among American Attorneys” 10 J. Addiction Med. 46 (2016). See also, “Lawyer Suicides Are Becoming All Too Frequent,” Jill Switzer, Above the Law. Accessed on July 9, 2019; and “Why Are Lawyers Killing Themselves?” Rosa Flores and Rose Marie Arce, CNN, Jan. 10, 2014). We were saddened by the local suicide just two years ago of a law student just getting started in the law. (“Buffalo Law Student Dies from Suicide: Family Establishes Mental Health Fund, Christine Simmons,” June 3, 2019, NY Law Journal).