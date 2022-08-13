Letter: CompassCare firebombing must end in consequences

Much is being said about the firebombing of the CompassCare offices in Buffalo. One writer, a state Senator no less, seemed to blame the Democratic Party of New York for the actual crime. Well, it is an election year after all. He went on to write “It is easy to predict how the reaction would differ if such an attack occurred at a Planned Parenthood.” We don’t have to predict, we know from history what the reaction was. After the many firebombings of abortion clinics, and the murders of doctors and nurses who performed those services following the first Supreme Court of the United States decision on Roe v. Wade, we know that the perpetrators of those crimes, when caught, were prosecuted and sent to prison. Those who bombed CompassCare should suffer the same fate.