Letter: CompassCare firebombing must end in consequences

Much is being said about the firebombing of the CompassCare offices in Buffalo. One writer, a state Senator no less, seemed to blame the Democratic Party of New York for the actual crime. Well, it is an election year after all. He went on to write “It is easy to predict how the reaction would differ if such an attack occurred at a Planned Parenthood.” We don’t have to predict, we know from history what the reaction was. After the many firebombings of abortion clinics, and the murders of doctors and nurses who performed those services following the first Supreme Court of the United States decision on Roe v. Wade, we know that the perpetrators of those crimes, when caught, were prosecuted and sent to prison. Those who bombed CompassCare should suffer the same fate.
Could the root of all this be that there are some people who feel entitled, even ordained, to dictate how others should live and think? Luckily, there’s a fairly easy solution to that dilemma: If abortions offend your sensibility, don’t have one. If gay relationships run against your religious beliefs, don’t enter into one, and so on. In other words; Mind your own business.
And keep in mind: What goes around tends to come back around.
Ed Austin
Albion