Letter: Companies do not share largesse with communities

We equate capitalism with democracy. Nothing could be further from the truth. Capitalism is authoritarian by nature. Workers have no say in their companies’ quest for profits! Companies are run by a handful of elites elected by shareholders and an overpaid CEO. As we all know they are paid enormous sums of money, but they produce nothing. Many of these companies have no ties to their workers or the communities from which they come.
New Era was a splendid example. They had an excellent employee base. They were more than profitable. They ripped their community off begging for tax breaks and then closed the plant with no loyalty to the community or the workers that had produced these profits. Forget all the propaganda you have been fed. A better system is possible.
Spencer Lingenfelter
Alden