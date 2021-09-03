Letter: Community should have input in redistricting

Every decade our nation and city undergo a process called redistricting. This is a time to get equal distribution of voters in a district.

By using this process, it opens the door for the population to get its fair share of taxes and changes they desperately need.

If the lines are drawn in favor of a certain party or politician, it’s known as gerrymandering, which can hurt growth in areas that can’t afford 10 more years of politicians playing games. Especially in the Black and brown communities who have suffered from this practice for a long time.

Buffalo has a median household income of $38,000 a year. That was an average income to have in the 1970s, when the cost of living was not skyrocketing. This just shows that the lack of focus on the people in the City of Buffalo has let them suffer for decades on end.

In the same communities our next generation are being set up for failure by having a lack of access to education, technology and proper health care. The taxes that would be generated from fair district lines would help alleviate some of those woes.

We need every voting body in the City of Buffalo to advocate for change. Request that the independent redistricting commission hold public input meetings and have educational events to keep the community engaged.