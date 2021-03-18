Letter: Community must rally around Gaughan’s plan

Like most Western New Yorkers, I’ve followed Kevin Gaughan’s career of civic service. There’s no reason to list his contributions. We all know that he’s helped make our community more united, and our government more effective.

Gaughan’s effort to create for Buffalo a Jack Nicklaus public golf course, and an educational center for underserved youth, would be a dream come true for any city. For ours, which needs more recreation space for children, and more tools to fight education inequality, it is answered prayers.

I know for a fact that citizens support this plan. Our restaurant developed a campaign last summer where people made their support known by donating $20.21. I also know it’s time for our leaders to make their support known.

Time is critical … we now need everyone who has an interest in our community’s future to rally around Gaughan and this plan.

Bonnie Roesch

Buffalo