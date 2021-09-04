Letter: Community must pitch in to get rid of litter

Everywhere I go, trash litters the streets and each vacant lot. People and, sadly, children feel that throwing down any unwanted container of the item they have most likely consumed is the preferred method of disposal.

The widespread participation and reluctant acceptance of this mindless act raises the question: What will it take to change and improve this disgusting behavior?

First, analyze and catalog the items discarded and determine the location of purchase. Second, reach out and work with the vendors and manufacturers to establish a graduated reward system along with providing receptacles for the thrown down materials. Third, invest in the development of products made from recycled containers and make a video that shows how an activity to clean up the environment can also create jobs.

Lastly, work with churches, schools and community centers to have an ongoing pick-up brigade and teach our children the importance and prestige a clean community means.

Joseph Allen

Former member of the Buffalo Recycling Alliance