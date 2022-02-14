Letter: Community college benefit should return to the table

Regarding the recent article about the proposed federal and state-funded community college benefit now being “off the table,” I believe most would agree that government funded K-12 education is a worthy investment in our citizenry and our collective future. It has been said that due largely to the educational benefits it provided, the GI Bill has been one of the most effective and successful stimulus packages in U.S. history. Millions of GIs who otherwise likely would not have been able to attend college or specialized training became able to do so. This undoubtedly lifted the lower and middle classes and provided the labor market with millions of additional well educated and qualified candidates.