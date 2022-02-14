Letter: Community college benefit should return to the table

Regarding the recent article about the proposed federal and state-funded community college benefit now being “off the table,” I believe most would agree that government funded K-12 education is a worthy investment in our citizenry and our collective future. It has been said that due largely to the educational benefits it provided, the GI Bill has been one of the most effective and successful stimulus packages in U.S. history. Millions of GIs who otherwise likely would not have been able to attend college or specialized training became able to do so. This undoubtedly lifted the lower and middle classes and provided the labor market with millions of additional well educated and qualified candidates.
It can certainly be argued that the GIs earned their benefit and the junior college proposal was intended for everyone. Fair enough, but this misses the point that neither the economy, nor the labor market care how candidates gained their education, only that they did.
Most employers I speak to say one of their greatest challenges is finding and hiring qualified employees.
With these facts in mind, one wonders if government funded K-12 and the GI Bill are good, why is K-14 bad? K-12 funding has been in place for nearly a century supplemented by the fed in 1965. Adding two more years to this investment might even be considered progress.