Letter: Community benefits for new Bills stadium

I have attended most Buffalo Bills games since 1974. Out-of-town family and friends are just as interested in the tailgating experience as the game itself. My vote is for the new stadium to be built in Orchard Park.

Part of the sales pitch for a new stadium includes unspecified benefits to the community. With the new stadium’s billion-dollar taxpayer price tag, these benefits should be negotiated into the new lease agreement. Given the physical footprint, it is a fair assumption that all or part of the Erie Community College South campus will become part of the new stadium complex.

Game day parking at ECC is $35 a vehicle. During the Super Bowl years, charities ran the concession stands in the stadium. I am proposing that ECC South become the college’s business school. ECC would manage a minority/low-income business incubator. Future restaurateurs would get their start at the new stadium then get assistance locating a permanent location in the Western New York community.