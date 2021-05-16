Letter: Common sense says, ‘no’ to removal of the Skyway

The current “Boulevard” proposal re-routes (55 mph) northbound Route 5 traffic east onto 40 mph (or less) Tifft Street. Within a quarter mile, at the intersection of Ship Canal Parkway and Tifft, is a traffic light. This is where traffic enters and exits from Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park. Northbound traffic would continue to a new “Boulevard” starting at Rittling Street and travels parallel with Abby Street (residential area), eventually intersecting with 190 near Exit 3. This boulevard includes access for pedestrians and cyclists, which is a horrible safety issue when traveling with heavy trucks. This entrance/exit is three miles east from where the Skyway presently intersects 190 and Delaware Avenue.

Our company alone has 60 to 150 tractor-trailers accessing Tifft to get to Route 5 a day. Our new facility, that number skyrockets to 300 to 400 trucks per day, 362 days per year. This will be a traffic congestion nightmare and the added burden to our company is easily in the hundreds of thousands of dollars per year.