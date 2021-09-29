 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Common sense dictates voting for Mayor Brown
0 comments

Letter: Common sense dictates voting for Mayor Brown

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

It just seems to be a matter of common sense.

We have an experienced, competent mayor who has presided well over Buffalo's revitalization.

Are there still problems, needs to be addressed? Of course there are. Our city is a "work in progress," with good, practical improvement plans in place.

Do we need a city governor "shake-up" under a minimally qualified mayor? I don't think so.

What we need is the continued proven leadership of our current mayor.

Come November, I'll be casting my vote for Byron Brown.

For our city's sake, let common sense prevail.

John McEnroe

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News