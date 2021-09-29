Letter: Common sense dictates voting for Mayor Brown

It just seems to be a matter of common sense.

We have an experienced, competent mayor who has presided well over Buffalo's revitalization.

Are there still problems, needs to be addressed? Of course there are. Our city is a "work in progress," with good, practical improvement plans in place.

Do we need a city governor "shake-up" under a minimally qualified mayor? I don't think so.

What we need is the continued proven leadership of our current mayor.

Come November, I'll be casting my vote for Byron Brown.

For our city's sake, let common sense prevail.

John McEnroe

Buffalo