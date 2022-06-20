Letter: Common sense can help prevent gun violence

Let us put aside partisan bickering and agree to common sense solutions to the scourge that is gun violence in the U.S.

If no private citizen can purchase other weapons of war, and if manufacturers of these weapons are restricted to sell only to the US government, or other governments with US approval, why can we not apply this law to automatic weapons?

The Second Amendment does not give private citizens the right to exact violence on law-abiding fellow citizens. Take weapons of war away from citizens now. Let those who oppose this sue. Then, we will know who they are.

Ed Moore

Buffalo