I am writing in response to the letter writer who is blaming Hillary Clinton for not "winning" the 2016 election, giving us Donald Trump. Is he serious? He blames her campaign for not getting in the White House. Her campaign may not have been perfect, but obviously he is ignoring several factors. First of all, she won the popular vote by more than three million votes . Also, there was Russian interference that helped him and hurt Clinton. Most significantly, however, James Comey interfered with the election with two weeks left by reopening her so-called email case after it had been closed.

Comey announced just two days before the election that it was closed once again. No apologies, no nothing. He took away her momentum and people weren't sure what to think. Even the Access Hollywood tapes, which were just released, did not make a difference to voters. They decided to choose Trump, knowing what he was capable of, instead of Clinton. Actually, the antiquated Electoral College did. So if he wants to blame anyone for this travesty, it belongs at the feet of Comey. The ironic part is he was fired five months into that administration. Now we are all paying for this.