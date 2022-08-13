Letter: Come November, do not let media, government succeed

The political establishment, big tech, and legacy media are using whatever “bait and switch” methods they can muster, even the recent FBI raid at President Trump’s Florida house, to gaslight us; however, these are the most important things we must focus on come Nov. 8.

• fuel prices/domestic energy exploration

• protecting our borders and other entryways

• replenishing our national supply lines

• parental rights in education

• restoring, and maintaining, law and order

• protecting and preserving constitutionally established freedoms

Since Joe Biden assumed the presidency, we have fallen behind in many measures of prosperity; the Republican Party might not be perfect, but I’d prefer their agenda that brings us back to self-respect over the Democrats and their desire to control our daily affairs.

Think carefully; don’t let the modern media/government establishment gaslight you.

Lloyd Marshall Jr.

Lockport