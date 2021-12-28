Letter: Combat climate change through nuclear power

News reports about climate change and destructive weather are increasingly ominous. There’s a lot of evidence piling up that the Earth is experiencing unprecedented warming and that the consequences are grave and expensive.

At the same time, many who are the most active and vocal advocates for action on warming adamantly oppose policies that, if pursued vigorously and immediately, would, in short order, dramatically reduce U.S. carbon emissions. Nuclear power is an energy source that is entirely carbon free. The U.S. has operated nuclear power plants safely for decades. Policies advancing the creation of additional nuclear capacity should be prominent in our attempts to use technology to combat climate change. A push for expanded nuclear power can exist simultaneously with additional encouragement of renewable wind and solar power.