Letter: Columnist Thiessen shares his epiphany about Trump

Donald Trump’s tweets regarding the suspension of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election is the last straw for opinion columnist Marc Thiessen, who now sees Trump as unfit to run for President. According to Thiessen, he is unfit, despite his many victories, based on his latest tweets regarding suspending the Constitution to overthrow the 2020 election. His “victories” include massive tax cuts for the rich, a slew of underage Federalist Society judges, many rated “unqualified,” to serve lifetime terms, and separating parents from children at the border with no plan to reunite them. Impressive.

He also attempted to extort an investigation of Hunter Biden from Ukraine in exchange for military aid already approved by Congress, lied about the pandemic and tried to shift the burden of a national pandemic onto the states to absolve himself of any responsibility. Harry Truman, “The Buck stops here” president he was not. Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, and injected bleach were some of Trump’s solutions to Covid-19, none of which are medically sound. Thiessen still considered Trump a great president.

Touting “The Big Lie” about the election, losing every lawsuit, and offering no proof of any wrongdoing didn’t dim Thiessen’s admiration of Trump, nor his efforts to overthrow the election while in office. Never mind what he has done out of office.

No, the only thing that disqualifies Trump from another presidential run is that he is behind Ron DeSantis (Trump without Trump) in the polls and way behind among independents and non-evangelical Republicans. Since power is all these Republicans care about (Have you seen any policy proposals?) Trump no longer is untouchable.

Buffalo News readers can only admire a man of such “character,” whose prescient insights highlight our newspaper weekly.

Dave Kocak

Kenmore