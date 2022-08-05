Letter: Column on treatment center hurts the Native community

News columnist Rod Watson recently took aim against a proposed outpatient treatment center for those suffering from opioid addiction. He also took a blatant swing at the Native American community.

Hopewell Center is being developed by the Seneca Nation to serve everyone, not just the area’s Native American population. There continues to be a glaring need for treatment in Western New York. Hundreds of people in Erie County are currently seeking help but are unable to access services. Hopewell Center will help fill that need by serving anyone in the community looking for treatment.

Most troubling about the column, however, was Watson’s obvious “stay on your land” tenor. The Seneca Nation, and all Native people and communities, recognize this dog whistle all too well. History is filled with governments and individuals who took our land and then told us to stay on the reservations where they “allowed” us to be. Clearly, that mentality persists today. Implicit in Watson’s column is that communities want to keep Native Americans out, and that alone justifies opposition to a Seneca-owned project. Not only is this attitude harmful to Native Americans, it perpetuates animosity towards Native Americans in a manner that reflects just how far we still have to go to achieve a just and equal society.

The Seneca Nation isn’t confined to the lands we fought to keep over the centuries. We are very much an integral part of this community. More than 600 Seneca and hundreds of other Native individuals live in Buffalo, and more throughout Western New York. We are dedicated to being good neighbors, and hope that our efforts to promote health and well-being are not clouded by regressive and antiquated ways of thinking about indigenous people.

Matthew Pagels

President

Seneca Nation of Indians