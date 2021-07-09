 Skip to main content
Letter: Column on Rumsfeld leaves out key points
Letter: Column on Rumsfeld leaves out key points

I choked on my morning coffee on July 3 while reading Marc Thiessen’s weird homage to the late Donald Rumsfeld. It would have been laughable had Rumsfeld’s reign as defense secretary not been such a tragedy for our country and the world.

Hard as he tried, the finest accolades Thiessen could come up with about his former boss were that: 1) he treated his staff like slaves; and 2) he wrote in pencil so that manila envelopes could be reused. Unfortunately, the 25 cents Rumsfeld saved on each of those envelopes pales in comparison to the thousands of American and Iraqi lives (not to mention the 3 trillion dollars) he wasted searching for weapons of mass destruction that the United Nations inspectors had already verified did not exist before he took us into that immoral and illegal war.

Thanks, Don.

J. Patrick Henry

Orchard Park

