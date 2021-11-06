Letter: Column on honeybees distorted the facts

I am always interested in names or titles that seem to represent a plausible point or action view. Looking up this consumer advocacy group, I find that it is sponsored by the Koch brothers, and is a lobby group for large tobacco companies that have a vested interest in production of nicotinoid pesticides.

It seems that big tobacco cannot stop lying about the safety of its products. And it is not just honeybees that are suffering decline. The neonics affect all insects. A little basic research will provide scientific studies references from academic and scientific groups, backing the use of neonics as one of the basal causes of insect population decline in this continent. So, just follow the money to the next extinction.