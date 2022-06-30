Letter: Column on climate measures does not consider key points

The Another Voice column of June 18 (“Aggressive climate measures in state won’t make a dent”) repeats a now-familiar argument against state-level climate action: Since our state’s current greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are so small compared to those of China and India, we don’t need to reduce our emissions.

If one considers only practical impacts, then indeed, emissions reductions in New York – despite providing an example for others to follow – will accomplish but little by themselves.

If, though, one believes in fairness as an important moral principle, then that argument is morally questionable. Since the Industrial Revolution, Chinese and Indians have emitted far less GHGs per person than have New Yorkers. Currently, per-capita emissions (metric tons per person per year) are 8.7 in New York compared to 4.47 globally. Therefore, we New Yorkers must do at least our fair share in reducing emissions; that’s why I support New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) of 2019.

The Another Voice column also expresses concern for state residents “struggling to pay their energy bills.” I share that concern, since the warming climate is already increasing needs for air conditioning, especially in low-income urban districts. The Climate and Community Investment Act (CCIA), proposed by the “New York Renews” alliance, both addresses climate change and protects struggling families, thereby promoting the CLCPA’s goals.

The CCIA would place a fee on fossil fuels purchased (proportional to the associated CO2 pollution), and return 33% of the proceeds as energy rebates to low- and moderate-income New Yorkers, nonprofits and small businesses. Citizens concerned about the worsening climate crisis should investigate the CCIA (now bill A6967 in the New York State Assembly committee), and express their opinions to their state Assembly members.

Jeannet de Jong

East Aurora