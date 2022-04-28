Letter: Column fails to acknowledge childhood victims’ suffering

Dr. Larry Beahan’s April 23 Buffalo News My View column about the sale of a local Boy Scout camp to pay sexual abuse settlements is insulting to the victims of childhood sexual abuse. Beahan asserts that he “was not abused, not until now” when the camp was sold to fund legal settlements.

The profound suffering of an abused child cannot be compared to Beahan’s mere sadness over the sale of the camp. Beahan’s comments are not merely rhetorical hyperbole. They are instead symptomatic of the failure of many in scouting to recognize the life of suffering childhood sexual abuse has left on its victims.