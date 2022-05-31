Letter: Column expresses sentiments felt across the country, world

I have lived in Tucson for 19 years but was born and raised in Buffalo, educated at the University at Buffalo and spent my entire career teaching there. I met my husband there, we raised our boys there and my sister still lives there. I visit every summer and absolutely love my hometown.
Sean Kirst’s column, “Buffalo Weeps for Those Who Lifted City” was published in our local paper, The Arizona Daily Star, today and I wept when I read it. Having lived through the mass shooting here in Tucson when Gabby Giffords was critically wounded and we lost eight people including 8-year-old Christina Taylor Green, I can feel the pain and grief all over again. Please tell the City of Buffalo that people all over the United States and the world are grieving with them.
Pat Hoffmann Andrea
SaddleBrooke, Ariz.