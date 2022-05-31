Letter: Column expresses sentiments felt across the country, world

I have lived in Tucson for 19 years but was born and raised in Buffalo, educated at the University at Buffalo and spent my entire career teaching there. I met my husband there, we raised our boys there and my sister still lives there. I visit every summer and absolutely love my hometown.

Sean Kirst’s column, “Buffalo Weeps for Those Who Lifted City” was published in our local paper, The Arizona Daily Star, today and I wept when I read it. Having lived through the mass shooting here in Tucson when Gabby Giffords was critically wounded and we lost eight people including 8-year-old Christina Taylor Green, I can feel the pain and grief all over again. Please tell the City of Buffalo that people all over the United States and the world are grieving with them.