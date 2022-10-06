Letter: Columbus Day recognition recall efforts to celebrate

“In 14 hundred and 92 Columbus sailed the ocean blue.”

Indeed he did. With the conclusion of his Atlantic 3,000-mile, hazardous two-and-a-half month voyage in his flagship Santa Maria, to San Salvador, the great Genovese explorer dropped to his knees and thanked the Lord above for his safe journey.

In spite of the changing of this day in more than a dozen states and the District of Columbia to Indigenous Peoples Day, Columbus Day remains a federal holiday. It is celebrated as a state legal holiday in Tennessee and as a state holiday in 22 states. New York City’s planned four-hour Fifth Avenue Columbus Day parade was expected to attract thousands of spectators in its course from 44th St. to 72nd St. Hopefully, Buffalo may some day do the same again.

I am proud to exhibit the Columbus Day law accomplished by my father, Mariano A. Lucca and his National Columbus Day Committee, which reads as follows:

S.J. Resolution .46 in the Senate of the United States in part … reads as follows:

Whereas … The National Columbus Day Committee, with membership in every state in the United States, played an important role in establishing Columbus Day as a National Holiday.

Whereas … Under the act known as the Monday Holiday Bill Law, Columbus Day is to be celebrated as a national Federal Holiday for the first time in 1971.

Happy Columbus Day to all.

Fran Lucca

Kenmore