Letter: Collins should reimburse those harmed investors
Letter: Collins should reimburse those harmed investors

No one wants to go to jail, but he who plays must pay. I am speaking as one who took a loss from Chris Collins’ investment, even though I did my due diligence. I made a mistake in taking information from a local congressman thinking he would not have his family or friends take a financial downfall. Mistake on my part.

However, I also looked at others who invested. Again, my mistake. OK, so I take the hit, but there is no reason why Collins should not be punished, rather than sent to Marco Island for Christmas. At the very least, return the funds to all who invested and maybe we can find some justice, as opposed to a Merry Christmas. By the way this is not sour grapes regarding my loss but once again it is justice turning a blind eye. I would be glad to accept a personal check from Collins.

Ray Spasiano

Buffalo

