Letter: Collins’ release is no reason to feature him in news pages

We all know that Western New York is as red as Mississippi. But, please, this article on Chris Collins’ release is just this side of nauseating.

Please stop making Collins look like he’s survived Attica’s C Block: He spent a few weeks in a federal work farm in Florida. He shamed himself in front of the nation as a convicted felon. He betrayed our trust. Now? Just look at your boy, all gussied up and out of “prison.” What’s next? Should we elect him to the school board?

Perhaps the worst part in this news piece was the mention of the “president” and his pardoning spree. We are not impressed with this “get out of jail free” card that Collins had, just because he is a disgraced Republican representative. We have been imprisoned with our own sense of, “this stinks.”

So, please, in the future, take off those Republican glasses. Everyone knows this is a “hit-job” on democracy.

Dennis Caisse

Lockport