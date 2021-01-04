Letter: Collins’ new outlook might be short-lived

Recently, my most used phrase is “we’ll see.” It is my common response to most future predictions, especially in this time of uncertainty.

I read with great interest the article in the Christmas Day edition of The Buffalo News, titled “Pardoned by Trump, a contrite Collins returns to Florida home a changed man.” Collins claims he is a changed man as a result of his short 10-week incarceration.

Collins states that he “plans to give back to the community,” “devote a good portion of his life to promote prison reform,” and “volunteer in the community.” These promises from Collins, a man who has spent much of his life focused on self-centered activities: climbing business and political ladders, while amassing great wealth at the expense of others, and executing illegal insider trading to further his greed.

Now, he wants us to believe he will turn around, 180 degrees, and dedicate himself to others, especially those who are less fortunate. To this, my first thought is – we’ll see.

My advice, don’t hold your breath waiting for this miraculous change.

William Morrison

Hamburg