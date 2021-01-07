Letter: Collins doesn't show signs of true contrition

If Chris Collins were truly contrite he would have refused the pardon from President Trump and served his full sentence.

Upon release he would return to Western New York and do what he should have done months ago instead of being a coward and slinking off to Florida. He would face the constituents he lied to and apologize for lying to them for his own selfish reasons.

He would admit how unworthy he was of their support in the 2018 elections and how his actions left them without representation for months.

Contrite? I don't think so. In all probability he will return to his privileged lifestyle and have no thought of those he betrayed.

Doris Roder

Orchard Park