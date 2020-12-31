 Skip to main content
Letter: Collins does not deserve his presidential pardon
Letter: Collins does not deserve his presidential pardon

All Chris Collins has done is escape accountability for his criminal actions: First denying he did anything illegal; then lying to FBI and getting excused for that; next, after conviction, having his incarceration delayed for almost a year claiming “Covid risk” allowing him to remain in his Florida mansion … ”suffering.”

He finally has to actually go in that country club federal prison in October … and now pardoned! I read in The Buffalo News that President Trump was unlikely to pardon Collins and was relieved. This is just one more punch in the face to District 27 and all citizens of our country who are represented by crooks who get away with it.

Duncan Hunter, crooked Congressman from California also scot-free! A minority person with a minor drug charge gets no accommodations.

Andrea Lingenfelter

Alden

