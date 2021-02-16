Letter: Collins can save the advice for someone who really cares

Now Chris Collins is going to bless the world with his informed social commentary. Give us a break.

His recent flavor-of-the-month issue of prison reform is the result of one thing, and that is Collins’ concern for himself. All the bogus humility he expressed when he was released from prison has dissipated, and he has resumed his regard for himself as superior to everyone else, like a paternal figure who must enlighten the simple-minded children who don’t know any better and need his intellect and wisdom.

Most of us knew better all along, such as when he was Erie County Executive and publicly proclaimed that improving conditions at the Holding Center was akin to providing hotel rooms for criminals. Yet people were dying, and all any decent citizen wanted to see was the Holding Center providing humane conditions. Now Collins is a prison reformer. Yeah, right.

This self-aggrandizing crook isn’t doing anything for reasons of bettering the community. Collins did not pay for his crimes, and as time goes by, he will abandon any trace of atonement he may have previously expressed. No one needs what he has to share.

Dana Eric Misenheimer

Niagara Falls