Letter: College loan forgiveness just a scam by Biden, Dems

The student loan buyout is another ploy by the Biden administration to gain votes. This loan forgiveness is unfair to so many Americans.

What about those students who have taken out loans, finished college and have faithfully paid them back?

What about the people who couldn’t afford to attend college and now have to help pay off someone else’s loans?

And what about the veterans who served their country in exchange for a college education?

How does this teach personal responsibility to people to pay for their own debts. They took out these loans knowing they would be expected to pay them back when they finished school. We are becoming a nation expecting handouts for more free stuff and creating a generation that has no motivation to succeed on their own. This is no way to teach new graduates to be responsible for their own debt.

Also it is another way to ingratiate people to the Democrats by buying their votes.

Maryann Wyman

Tonawanda