Actually they have worked together before, and, for me, it is a picture of what heaven on earth would be like. Such a variety of people all united in service to the poor, the stranger, the person different in color or religion or education - and with the support of political and church leaders.

In the midst of present divisions in government, churches and families, a union created to do good again shows that God can work through our tattered selves if we try. Furthermore, Buffalo is not called The City of Good Neighbors for no reason. So I hope many of us will take the time to support whichever organization speaks to us. These refugees will be helped, and as the years pass, they will become the grateful hard-working citizens of Buffalo. We have grown and improved because of them. The gifts that we have given refugees have been returned to us over and over again.