The Associated Press may not know that the U.S. Coast Guard is one of America's six armed forces and the only military branch in the Department of Homeland Security. Our missions are vital to national security and global humanitarian initiatives.

I am a proud retired Coastguardsman who is proud of his service. The Coast Guard has always been a step ahead of the other services in placing women in positions of responsibility. They are fully integrating women in all aspects of day-to-day operations.

The Coast Guard continues to be the smallest service that, in my opinion, gives the U.S. taxpayer the most bang for their buck.

Richard Cooke

Cheektowaga