Letter: Coaching decisions, moves contribute to Bills’ loss

I’ve given myself a 10 day “cooling down” period but my conclusion is the same as last Monday. Sean McDermott is just an average head coach and Leslie Frazier should be replaced. And the best of our three primary coaches just left for the Giants.

Before you even get into the last 13 seconds, consider this.

The Bills lost four games this season when they were favored by a touchdown or more. They lost three home games despite having one of the easiest schedules in the NFL (and overall having very few injuries this season). They were 0-6 in games decided by seven points or less.

Those things individually are incredible statistical anomalies, tied directly to coaching, which should never be allowed to happen in any season. All three just happen in one season.

Again, I won’t even elaborate into the last 13 seconds which justifies coaching transactions and removals simply on that sequence alone.